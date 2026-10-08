Richmond – Real Estate Associate

The Real Estate practice group of Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track associate in the Richmond office to join its thriving real estate practice. Candidates should have at least two years of real estate experience, ideally with experience in handling either debt or equity transactions, acquisitions, dispositions, large-scale development, and/ or joint venture structures. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record; exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills; and be a true team player. Virginia bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant /Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $235,000 to $435,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004079 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219