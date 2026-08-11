Richmond – Structured Finance and Securitization Associate

The Richmond office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney with 3-5 years of securitization and/or financing experience to join the Structured Finance and Securitization Practice Group. Candidates should have some experience with sophisticated transactional matters. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic background, outstanding analytical ability, excellent writing skills and be both detail-oriented and able to demonstrate leadership and initiative. Candidates also should display an interest in a client-centered practice and the ability to work effectively and be a contributing member within a team of lawyers in the firm's nationally recognized business practice group. Virginia bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant /Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $260,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004028 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this position.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219