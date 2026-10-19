Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track associate with approximately 1-3 years of legal experience to join our Energy and Infrastructure practice in Richmond. We work on the front lines of economic growth, structuring high-profile deals for a broad range of infrastructure assets and development initiatives. Prior transactional experience is a plus, but we warmly encourage litigators interested in transitioning into transactional work to apply. Candidates should have excellent communication skills, initiative, and the judgment to work independently with clients and team members. Virginia bar membership is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position for full-time on-track associates is $225,000 to $260,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004081 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid fee agreement is in place.



Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 E. Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219