San Francisco – Environmental Staff Attorney

Hunton seeks an experienced environmental attorney to join its nationally recognized environmental practice group as a non-partnership track staff attorney in our San Franciso office. An attorney in this position will be benefits eligible and will have a billable hour expectation of approximately 1,800 hours. The ideal candidate will bring a strong background in environmental, public lands, and land use matters, with particular emphasis on mining and mineral laws and the federal agencies that govern them. In this role, the candidate will interface with the government relations team to support regulatory and agency engagement efforts, contributing to ongoing client matters and strategic initiatives. Candidates should have at least four years of experience practicing environmental, public lands, and land use law, with substantive involvement in one or more of the following areas: compliance counseling, litigation, permitting, and other regulatory authorizations. Experience gained in private practice, a trade association, and/or a government agency is highly valued.

Our environmental team prides itself on building diverse teams that reflect a wide array of personal and professional backgrounds. We foster a collaborative, team-oriented culture and are looking for candidates who thrive in that kind of environment. The successful applicant will get to work on precedent-setting legal matters with a team that values direct client contact, mentoring, and training. As a member of the environmental team, the successful applicant will have the opportunity to work on interesting, long-term projects with established clients. A successful candidate is dedicated to the practice of environmental law, has self-motivation, strong intellectual curiosity, good judgment, responsiveness, perseverance, and excellent written and oral communication skills. California bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $225,000 to $390,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004108 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

50 California Street

Suite 1700

San Francisco, CA 94111