Washington, DC – Energy and Infrastructure 2027-2028 Foreign Law Clerk Program

Hunton seeks a candidate enrolled in an L.L.M. program to participate in a 2027-2028 Foreign Law Clerk Program in our New York or Washington, DC office as part of the Energy and Infrastructure team. The candidate must be eligible for an OPT or H-1B1 visa and be legally eligible to work in the United States. The eligible participant must have a law degree from a jurisdiction other than the United States together with a Master of Laws (L.L.M.) from an accredited United States or United Kingdom law school. The participant must have at least three years of corporate and/or finance law firm experience in their home jurisdiction. English and Spanish and/or Portuguese fluency is required. If selected, the candidate will work closely with members of our Energy and Infrastructure team on a broad range of domestic and international transactions, including public-private partnership and project finance matters. The program is designed to provide hands-on, meaningful U.S. legal experience. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Term of Employment: September 2027 to August 2028 (in any case, prior to visa expiration)

Compensation: At the time of posting, the expected annualized salary for this position is $225,000 prorated during the duration of the term of the program.

Job #004080 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this position.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Ave

NW Suite 900

Washington, DC 20037-1701