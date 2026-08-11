Washington, DC – Immigration Attorney

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney to join the Immigration Practice Group in the Washington, DC office as a non-partnership track salaried attorney. An attorney in this position will be benefits eligible and will generally have an expected billable hour goal of 1800 hours. The successful candidate should have at least five years of experience as a business immigration attorney representing clients before DHS, DOS and DOL. Prior experience should include handling a high volume caseload of both NIV and IV matters including H-1B, E, L-1, O-1, TN, PERM and EB-1s, EB-2/NIWs, using case management software such as INSZoom or Tracker, and demonstrating excellent written and oral communication skills. DC bar membership is preferred but, in any event, required within one year of commencing employment. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $165,000 to $250,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004029 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

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If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20037