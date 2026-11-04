Washington, DC – Real Estate Associate

The Real Estate practice group of Hunton seeks a full-time, partnership-track associate to join its thriving real estate practice. Candidates should have at least two years of experience in real estate transactions, including debt or equity transactions, acquisitions, dispositions, large-scale development, data center, digital infrastructure, energy or other infrastructure-related projects, and/or joint venture structures. Candidates with experience representing developers, owners, investors, lenders, or operators in connection with data centers, telecommunications facilities, fiber networks, utility-scale infrastructure projects, or other complex commercial real estate assets are encouraged to apply. This position may be based in Atlanta; Charlotte; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; Richmond; or Washington, DC.

The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical, organizational, and writing skills, and be a true team player. Candidates licensed in the jurisdiction to which they are applying is preferred and, in any event, required within one year of joining the firm. A competitive relocation package is available to candidates relocating for the role. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant /Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $235,000 to $435,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004079 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

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If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20037-1701