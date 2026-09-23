Washington, DC – Tax Controversy Associate

Hunton seeks a tax attorney with 3+ years of experience to join the busy and growing Tax Controversy Team in our Business Tax practice group. This opportunity offers exposure to a variety of tax-related matters across a broad spectrum of industries. Candidates should have demonstrated interest and/or experience in a variety of aspects of federal tax controversy practice, including experience with IRS examinations and dispute resolution programs, tax litigation, and IRS practice and procedure. Experience and/or an interest in renewable energy tax credits is required. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic background, outstanding research, drafting and analytical skills, and be both detail-oriented and able to demonstrate leadership and initiative. Candidates should have the ability to manage multiple matters and to communicate effectively with clients. An LL.M. in Taxation is required, as is prior experience at the Internal Revenue Service or Department of Justice’s Tax Division, or a judicial clerkship. This position is located in the firm’s Washington, DC office, with in-office work expected 4 days each week. District of Columbia bar membership is preferred but, at minimum, required within one year of commencing employment.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this is $260,000 to $435,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004065 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20037-1701