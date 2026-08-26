Hunton Ranks Among Law360’s Pro Bono Leaders for 2026

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to announce that the firm ranked among the top 25 law firms with 601+ attorneys in Law360 Pulse’s 2026 Pro Bono Leaders list. The list seeks to provide a data-driven look at how firms approach pro bono work, including how many attorneys provide at least 50 hours of free legal services a year, the American Bar Association’s recommendation for all lawyers.

Rankings for the list were based on data gathered in Law360 Pulse’s annual law firm survey and the highest overall performers were recognized, separated into groups of firm size by attorney headcount. The final scores for the Pro Bono Leaders list were a weighted average of three measures: proportion of firm attorneys working at least 50 pro bono hours annually, overall pro bono participation, and average pro bono hours per attorney.

Hunton is proud of its community service and leadership among law firms in the United States, where the firm’s tradition of pro bono service is well recognized. Hunton has prioritized a commitment to providing legal services to underserved communities since its founding in 1901. The firm encourages individuals to provide legal representation to those in need, whether it is through local projects or partnerships with clients. Hunton’s pro bono program connects its attorneys with clients seeking assistance in areas such as housing, immigration, civil rights, small business, non-profit assistance, and veterans’ issues, among others. As evidence of the firm’s emphasis on and commitment to pro bono, associates and paralegals receive billable hour credits for up to 150 hours of pro bono time.

For 17 consecutive years, the firm has achieved 100% full-time U.S. lawyer participation in pro bono projects, and in the most recent fiscal year, contributed nearly 45,000 pro bono hours globally. Additionally, this year marks 33 continuous years of meeting or exceeding the Pro Bono Institute's (PBI) Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge® of donating at least three percent of its annual billable hours to pro bono service. Hunton was one of 48 law firms that joined PBI in pledging firmwide commitment to pro bono as charter signatories in 1993, and the firm has consistently been among the leading signatories in exceeding the challenge criteria.

The full list 2026 Pro Bono Leaders can be viewed here.