Latinvex Names Hunton Andrews Kurth One of the Top Law Firms in Latin America for 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has once again been recognized as a top international law firm in Latin America by Latinvex, an online publisher of daily news and weekly analysis on Latin America business. Hunton ranked as the #1 law firm in the area of Technology for the region, and garnered top rankings in Latinvex’s Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, and Trademarks, Patents & IPR categories.

About Latinvex

Latinvex publishes nearly 50 rankings benchmarking the region’s companies, countries and people. It provides extensive coverage of Latin America’s legal, energy and technology sectors. The editorial and research staff of Latinvex ranked the top international law firms in Latin America from more than 100 international law firms. The criteria for selecting the top 50 firms included value, notability and scope of work; client references; size of the Latin America practice, and presence in Latin America.