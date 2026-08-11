Law.com Honors Amber Rogers as a 2026 Texas Legal Awards Finalist

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that partner Amber M. Rogers was selected as a Best Mentors Finalist in the 2026 Texas Legal Awards by Law.com. The annual awards event honors the attorneys and law firms making a lasting impact on the Texas legal landscape, with the Best Mentors category highlighting lawyers who have “passed along valuable knowledge to younger attorneys or legal professionals, paving the way for advancement and stellar contributions to the profession.”

Based in the firm’s Dallas office, Rogers has a national practice focused on assisting clients with traditional labor relations and litigation, conducting sensitive workplace investigations, employment advice and counseling, and complex employment litigation. She is a trial lawyer with extensive experience representing clients in traditional labor relations, such as collective bargaining, representation elections, unfair labor practice charges, union avoidance strategies, and more. Her litigation experience also includes regularly representing clients in wage and hour collective and class actions, trade secrets and post-employment restrictive covenant disputes, and complex employment discrimination.

Along with her thriving practice, Rogers serves as inclusion committee co-chair for the firm, and recently served on the firm’s executive committee for six years. She faithfully mentors Hunton associates, often providing their first opportunity to develop litigation skills, including deposing a plaintiff or conducting a direct examination. Additionally, Rogers is co-founder of The NEW (Network of Empowered Women) Roundtable, which for nearly 15 years has focused on influencing, empowering, and impacting the careers of African-American women attorneys.

Rogers and the other honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner in Dallas on September 30. View the full Texas Legal Awards shortlist.