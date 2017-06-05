National Law Journal Names Joseph Stanko an Energy & Environment Trailblazer

Washington partner Joseph C. Stanko was named among the 2017 Energy & Environmental Trailblazers by The National Law Journal, which spotlighted those making a difference in the areas of energy and environmental law. Joe developed an interest in the legal aspects of environmental issues after an internship and two-year stint with the Massachusetts Legislature’s Environmental Committee. He has served at the state and federal level, including as counsel to the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. Fortunate to have a skill set that crosses administrative law and legislative and public policy, Joe talks about two significant trends to watch: a shift back to the core principles of the environmental statutes and innovation that is more technology and cost-driven.

Read Energy & Environmental Trailblazers, The National Law Journal, June 2017.