Benjamin Forbes
Associate
Overview
Ben counsels clients on energy and infrastructure projects. He advises both borrowers and lenders in financing transactions. His experience includes drafting and negotiating project documents; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts; offtake contracts; and supply contracts.
Experience
- Acted for the Ireland-based sponsor in relation to the development and £250 million financing of a material recovery facility in the United Kingdom.
- Acted for the Spain-based fund in relation to the $46 million purchase of an Egypt-based wind power project company from a Spanish-German owner.
- Acted for the Dubai-based project developer in relation to the $5 million initial phase financing by a French-based funder of Africa’s largest mangrove restoration project in Mozambique.
- Acted for the project consortium in relation to the structuring of a public private partnership (PPP) hospital project in Saudia Arabia.
- Acted for the Ireland-based arranger, agent, and security agent in relation to a $15 million loan provided to partially fund the purchase of an aircraft by a US-based asset manager.
- Acted for the Ireland-based lessor in relation to the $150 million sale of aircraft to three separate US-based buyers and the novation of the leases of such aircraft to various international airlines.
- Acted for multiple airlines (Turkish and Hungarian) in relation to various financings of aircraft purchases (totaling $200 million) under a Japanese Operating Lease Call Option structure, including of aircraft models new to the airlines’ fleet.
- Acted for a Turkish airline in relation to the financing of a $55 million aircraft purchase under a French Tax Lease structure.
Education
LPC with MSc in Law, Business & Management, 2023
PGDL, BPP University, 2021
BSc, Economics, University College London, 2020
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)