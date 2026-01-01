Brendan advises on executive compensation and employee benefit arrangements, including their tax and corporate governance aspects. He counsels clients across various industries on Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Internal Revenue Code (Code), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance requirements governing employee benefit and compensation arrangements. Brendan also assists clients engaged in corporate transactions in understanding and quantifying potential tax and financial exposures related to executive compensation issues under Code sections 280G and 409A and employee benefit plan compliance.

Prior to joining Hunton, Brendan served as an M&A tax senior associate at a Big Four accounting firm. He also completed a judicial externship under Judge Cary Douglas Pugh of the United States Tax Court.