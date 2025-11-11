Jidapa Songthammanuphap
Overview
Jidapa is an associate in Hunton’s Bangkok office, where she focuses her practice within the energy and infrastructure team. She has been actively involved in both cross-border and onshore transactions relating to energy and infrastructure projects, project financing, project development, and mergers and acquisitions of companies in the power, renewable energy, and infrastructure industries, as well as general corporate matters and commercial transactions.
Prior to joining Hunton, Jidapa worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal & Tax Consultants, where she gained experience in M&A transactions across various industries and provided legal advice on corporate and commercial, labor, personal data protection, and foreign business laws.
Experience
Project Finance
- Counsel to the Thailand subsidiary of Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited, on the financing of a senior term loan facility of approximately THB 1,300 million to a subsidiary of Chow Energy Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading renewable energy companies to develop a portfolio of rooftop photovoltaic solar projects with a total of 68.34 MWp installed capacity located in Thailand for commercial and industrial clients.
- Advised Constant Energy, a major rooftop solar power project developer and Independent Power Producer in Asia Pacific, on the THB 231 million refinancing with one of the Thailand’s largest commercial banks, KASIKORNBANK, for its portfolio of solar rooftop projects with the installed capacity of approximately 13.7 MW held by two project companies in Thailand.
- Acting as English and Thai law lenders’ counsel to Asian Development Bank (for itself and as implementing entity for the Clean Technology Fund) and KASIKORNBANK on the project financing to BCPG Wind (Ligor) Company Limited (previously, Lomligor Company Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of BCPG Public Company Limited (a member of the Bangchak Group), for the completion of construction, reimbursement of prior construction costs paid, and early operations of a 10 MW wind farm project and a fully integrated 1.88 MWh battery energy storage system in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand.
- Acting as international and Thai lender counsel to Asian Development Bank, KASIKORNBANK, and responsAbility Investment for the limited recourse project financing to Green Yellow Solar 1 (Thailand) to complete the development and construction of a portfolio of up to approximately 90 MW of rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar commercial and industrial projects with private commercial off-takers located throughout Thailand.
- Counsel to United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited in connection with the refinancing of a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar projects with a total of 34 MWp installed capacity located in Thailand.
M&A and Project Development
- Assisted Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., Banpu Public Company Limited’s flagship diversified clean energy company, in the acquisition through its Singapore-incorporated subsidiary, BRE Singapore Pte. Ltd., in the acquisition of 100% charter capital of Ha Tinh Solar Power Joint Stock Company, which owns and operates Ha Tinh solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MWp in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, which is Banpu’s first acquisition of large-scale solar power assets in Vietnam.
- Represented Constant Energy Management Services Limited, a private renewable energy developer with assets in emerging markets, on its US-style leveraged financing and management buy-out of equity interests in operating ground-mount solar photovoltaic projects in Thailand totalling 17.5 MW, as well as a team of experienced managers and operators and a pipeline of additional projects under development, from the Sonnedix Group, a European private solar power developer.
- Represented Electricity Generating Public Co., Ltd. on its re-entry into the Indonesian infrastructure and utility market by way of a strategic investment in newly issued shares worth $194 million and representing a 30 percent ownership interest in PT Chandra Daya Investasi, a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, Indonesia’s leading chemical company engaging in infrastructure solutions and operating an integrated petrochemical plant.
- Advised Constant Energy on the acquisition of a 7.7 MW operational solar PV portfolio in Thailand from EDP Renewables APAC. The portfolio included four fully operational solar projects, each supported by long-term power purchase agreements with established industrial off-takers. Hunton successfully secured merger control clearance and ensured regulatory compliance in coordination with Thailand’s Energy Regulatory.
Affiliations
Professional
- Extraordinary Member, Thai Bar Association
- Lawyer’s License, Lawyers Council of Thailand
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadNovember 11, 2025Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadOctober 11, 2025Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 14, 2025Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadJanuary 29, 2025Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2025Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- February 24, 2026Publication
- September-October 2025Publication
Education
LLB (Hon), Business Law, Chulalongkorn University, 2020
Admissions
Thailand
Languages
- English
- Thai