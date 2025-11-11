Jidapa is an associate in Hunton’s Bangkok office, where she focuses her practice within the energy and infrastructure team. She has been actively involved in both cross-border and onshore transactions relating to energy and infrastructure projects, project financing, project development, and mergers and acquisitions of companies in the power, renewable energy, and infrastructure industries, as well as general corporate matters and commercial transactions.

Prior to joining Hunton, Jidapa worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal & Tax Consultants, where she gained experience in M&A transactions across various industries and provided legal advice on corporate and commercial, labor, personal data protection, and foreign business laws.