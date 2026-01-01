Lindsey Dimond
Associate
Overview
Lindsey counsels clients on high value complex international arbitration and commercial litigation. She represents investors, governments, multinational corporations, multilateral institutions, and individuals in high-stakes disputes within the energy, mining, construction, shipping, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and utilities sectors. She has strong experience navigating complex proceedings under the rules of major arbitral institutions, including ICSID, ICC, LCIA, and UNCITRAL, as well as domestic court related matters, and frequently coordinates proceedings across multiple jurisdictions.
Experience
- Counsel to the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company of Cyprus in LCIA arbitration proceedings concerning the construction of an onshore and offshore floating LNG and regassification facility in Cyprus.
- Counsel to Limited Partners with respect to English, LCIA, UNCITRAL, Cayman, and Pakistan proceedings concerning their shares in a publicly listed, vertically integrated utilities provider.
- Counsel to investors relating to the expropriation of an aquaculture enterprise by an African state and related Annulment Proceedings.
- Counsel to US investors with respect to a legacy investment claim brought against Canada in connection with the proposed construction of a carbon neutral LNG facility and a natural gas pipeline.
- Counsel to US investors with respect to a NAFTA arbitration against Canada concerning the summary termination of Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions control cap-and-trade program.
- Counsel to an individual in connection with charges of alleged fraud and misrepresentation by the state of New York and related extradition proceedings.
- Counsel to a Saudi Arabian petrochemical company in relation to multiple confidential disputes.
- Counsel to a pharmaceuticals company in relation to confidential ICC proceedings.
Education
LLM, Queen Mary University of London, 2018
LLB, BA, Social Sciences – Philosophy, University of Cape Town, 2016
Admissions
New York