Lindsey counsels clients on high value complex international arbitration and commercial litigation. She represents investors, governments, multinational corporations, multilateral institutions, and individuals in high-stakes disputes within the energy, mining, construction, shipping, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and utilities sectors. She has strong experience navigating complex proceedings under the rules of major arbitral institutions, including ICSID, ICC, LCIA, and UNCITRAL, as well as domestic court related matters, and frequently coordinates proceedings across multiple jurisdictions.