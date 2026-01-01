Lindsey represents financial institutions and their holding companies in a diverse range of corporate, securities, and regulatory matters. She provides counsel regarding corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. Lindsey also advises clients on reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations.

Before joining Hunton, Lindsey served as a senate majority legal intern for the Indiana Senate Republicans and as a legal extern for the Indiana Legislative Services Agency in the Office of Bill Drafting and Research. She also held congressional internships under David Kustoff (R-TN) and Kay Granger (R-TX) of the US House of Representatives.