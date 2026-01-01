Nick counsels clients on antitrust and consumer protection issues, with a focus on complex competition and regulatory litigation. His experience includes antitrust caselaw analysis and legal research related to mergers.

Prior to joining Hunton, Nick served as a law clerk to Justice Stephen R. McCullough of the Supreme Court of Virginia and as an intern to Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virigina.

Nick spent almost four years as an aide to Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), serving in various positions and advising on education, labor, and pension policy. Nick was Senator Scott’s lead education policy advisor for the 2025 budget reconciliation process and helped negotiate the senator’s priorities in the final package.

Before law school, Nick was a high school mathematics teacher in New York City and a Teach For America corps member. He also served as an elected member of the Ramsey Board of Education in New Jersey.