Paige counsels clients in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters. She also maintains an active pro bono practice.

During law school, Paige participated in the international Jessup moot court competition and served on law review. She also advocated for veterans in the Puller Veterans Benefit Clinic, preparing disability compensation claims and drafting appeals to the Veterans Administration.

Prior to law school, Paige worked as a legal assistant, assisting in consumer protection, employment, and estate planning matters. She also has extensive experience managing insurance claims and negotiating settlements on behalf of policyholders.