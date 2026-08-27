Time 3 Minute Read
2026 Unified Regulatory Agenda
By , and

On July 3, 2026, the administration released its “2026 Regulatory Plan and the Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions.” Historically released twice per year, the unified agenda provides a snapshot of numerous regulatory proposals from across federal agencies, including their expected timeframes for finalization. The US Environmental Protection Agency’s share of the agenda includes multiple proposals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) as well as proposals related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). That subset largely comprises proposals that appeared on the most recent agenda (“Spring 2025,” released in September 2025), although most have updated timeframes. While some proposals may be further from becoming final rules, several are expected in the near term. When final, these rules could have significant implications for the regulated community.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 5 Minute Read
D.C. Circuit Upholds EPA’s Designation of PFOA and PFOS as Hazardous Substances Under CERCLA: What Businesses and Property Owners Need to Know
By , and

On August 18, 2026, the D.C. Circuit upheld EPA’s designation of PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA. See Chamber of Commerce v. EPA, No. 24-1051 (D.C. Cir., Aug. 18, 2026). The court rejected industry challenges to EPA’s analysis of contamination, cleanup costs, and broader economic impacts. It held that EPA reasonably explained its decision in the face of uncertainty because CERCLA response actions are discretionary, contingent, and site-specific, with multiple procedural safeguards before liability attaches. Further discretionary review is available, but, unless and until review is sought, and the panel’s decision reversed or vacated, the designation remains in force.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 5 Minute Read
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Poised to Propose Course Correction to Streamline Cultural Resources and Tribal Consultation
By , and

On July 24, 2026, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) reportedly voted to move forward with a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to amend the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) Section 106 implementing regulations. Subsequently, this NPRM was submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget and is now awaiting review and approval to be published in the Federal Register. While the NPRM has not yet been publicly released, a draft that was sent to ACHP members was leaked to the press in late July. If the NPRM is similar to the leaked draft, the proposed changes would significantly streamline the Section 106 process for energy, mining, and infrastructure projects on federal lands or other entities requiring federal environmental permits.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 4 Minute Read
Federal Court Enjoins Enforcement of California’s Truth in Recycling Law: What This Means for Businesses
California State Flag
By , , and

On July 14, 2026, a federal court issued a preliminary injunction enjoining California Attorney General Rob Bonta and “all those in privity or acting in concert with” him from enforcing California’s Truth in Recycling Law, SB 343. While this decision is favorable for the plaintiff organizations and their members, it raises additional questions for non-plaintiff companies attempting to navigate these novel and complex environmental compliance requirements.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 3 Minute Read
CARB Holds Public Workshop on Regulatory Concepts for Reporting Under California SB 253
CARB Holds Public Workshop on Regulatory Concepts for Reporting Under California SB 253
By and

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) held a public workshop on July 21, 2026, to preview regulatory concepts for a forthcoming proposed rule to implement the California Corporate Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (SB 253) requirements beginning in 2027. CARB did not specify a timeframe for release of the proposed rule, which will be subject to a 45-day public-comment period.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 5 Minute Read
Senate Proposal Would Mandate New “Connect and Manage” Approach to Grid Interconnections
US Capitol
By and

On July 16, Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ranking Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced legislation to provide for a streamlined, time-limited electric generation interconnection review process for generation projects that agree to limit their output to a level that will not require grid upgrades. This approach is modeled on the “connect and manage” framework used by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 5 Minute Read
Habitat modification is no longer prohibited "take" under the Endangered Species Act
Habitat modification is no longer prohibited "take" under the Endangered Species Act
By and

On July 14, 2026, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service (together, Services) issued a final rule rescinding the regulatory definition of “harm” under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and thereby shifting its interpretation of the ESA’s “take” prohibition to no longer extend to habitat modification. This rule marks the administration’s latest protected species-related deregulatory action and will become effective 60 days after publication, on September 14, 2026. The final rule is highly controversial and has already drawn legal challenges in three different suits.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 10 Minute Read
Court Resets Key ESA Section 7 Consultation Standards
Legal Gavel Courtroom
By and

The Northern District of California vacated portions of four provisions in the Endangered Species Act Section 7 consultation regulations, reinstating earlier regulatory text governing effects of the action, mitigation measures, adverse modification, and the Service’s duty to request reinitiation. 

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 3 Minute Read
California’s “Compostable” Labeling Standard: What to Expect in 2027
California’s “Compostable” Labeling Standard: What to Expect in 2027
By and

Starting in June 2027, California’s “compostable” labeling standard will prohibit certain products from being labeled as “compostable,” even if they are ASTM-certified. This is particularly important considering California’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law, which will require covered products to be either recyclable or compostable by 2032. Regulated entities should understand the contours of California’s “compostable” standard and begin developing internal mechanisms to ensure compliance and avoid unexpected production pauses or enforcement actions.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook
Time 3 Minute Read
DOT Proposes to Revamp its Air Fare Advertising Rules
DOT Proposes to Revamp its Air Fare Advertising Rules
By and

On July 1, 2026, the US Department of Transportation issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to revamp its rules related to air fare advertising. Specifically, DOT proposes to amend its rules to allow air fare components to be displayed with the same prominence as the total air fare price; eliminate prescriptive advertising regulation stating that components or a fare may not be presented in the same or larger size as the total price; and rescind nine air fare price advertising guidance documents. DOT is accepting comment until July 31, 2026.

Continue Reading ›
Print Email Twitter/X Linkedin Facebook

Search

Subscribe Arrow

Recent Posts

Categories

Tags

Authors

Archives

Jump to Page