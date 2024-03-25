SEC Adopts Long-Awaited Final Climate Disclosure Rules
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SEC Adopts Long-Awaited Final Climate Disclosure Rules
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Categories: Climate

On March 6, 2024, by a party-line vote of 3-2, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted final rules (entitled “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors”) requiring most public companies to disclose climate-related information in registration statements and annual reports filed with the SEC. The SEC first proposed climate disclosure rules in March 2022, and the proposal has been a source of much debate and controversy, generating over 24,000 comment letters, more than any regulation in the history of the SEC.

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Tags: Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
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