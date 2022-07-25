Super Lawyers Recognized Five Lawyers from Hunton’s Insurance Recovery Group
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Categories: Industry News

Partners, Larry Bracken, Lorie Masters, and Koorosh Talieh (KT), were each recognized as Super Lawyers, while associates Yaniel Abreu and Rachel Hudgins were selected as Rising Stars for Insurance Coverage in 2022. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Ultimately, no more than 5% of lawyers in a state are selected as Super Lawyers, and less than 2.5% are recognized as Rising Stars. Congratulations on this achievement!

Additional information on the selection process can be found here.

Tags: Insurance Coverage, Koorosh Talieh, Larry Bracken, Lorelie S. Masters, Rising Stars, Super Lawyers, Yaniel Abreu
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