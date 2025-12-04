CMMC Roundtable – Practical Solutions to Your CMMC Questions

After much anticipation, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is finally here! This webinar featuring speakers from different parts of the ecosystem will dive into what we are seeing as CMMC rolls out, and how we are helping our clients and others through those issues.

They include:

How to identify Controlled Unclassified Information

Organizational culture changes needed for CMMC

Common tools to help companies get compliant

Roadblocks in getting ready for assessments

Common pre-assessment, assessment, and post-assessment issues to consider

The regulatory and False Claims Act risks

SPEAKERS

Eric Crusius, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Regan Edens, Chief Transformation Officer, Director, DTC Global

Jim Goepel, CEO and General Counsel, Fathom Cyber

Stuart Itkin, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Security Evangelist, FutureFeed

Fernando Machado, Managing Principal and Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersec Investments

Tom Tollerton, Principal, IT Risk & Compliance, Forvis Mazars

Megin Kennett, Product Marketing Manager – CMMC, NeoSystems

Questions? Please contact Shannon Macey.