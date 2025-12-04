CMMC Roundtable – Practical Solutions to Your CMMC Questions
After much anticipation, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is finally here! This webinar featuring speakers from different parts of the ecosystem will dive into what we are seeing as CMMC rolls out, and how we are helping our clients and others through those issues.
They include:
- How to identify Controlled Unclassified Information
- Organizational culture changes needed for CMMC
- Common tools to help companies get compliant
- Roadblocks in getting ready for assessments
- Common pre-assessment, assessment, and post-assessment issues to consider
- The regulatory and False Claims Act risks
SPEAKERS
Eric Crusius, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Regan Edens, Chief Transformation Officer, Director, DTC Global
Jim Goepel, CEO and General Counsel, Fathom Cyber
Stuart Itkin, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Security Evangelist, FutureFeed
Fernando Machado, Managing Principal and Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersec Investments
Tom Tollerton, Principal, IT Risk & Compliance, Forvis Mazars
Megin Kennett, Product Marketing Manager – CMMC, NeoSystems
Questions? Please contact Shannon Macey.
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