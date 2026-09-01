Delegation and Time Management

Learn to take the nebulous idea of “delegation” and make it concrete. This presentation covers the interrelated topics of assigning tasks and managing tasks assigned to you and turns ordinary into actionable. You will learn of a specifically curated approach to handling assignments and get practical tips (to enact) and pet peeves (to avoid).

Presenter: Claudia Fendian

Questions? Contact acarpenter2@Hunton.com

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, IL, NC, NY, NJ, PA, RI, TN, TX, and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.