Malcolm Weiss, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will be moderating a panel on "State vs. Federal Chemical Rules: Multi-State Momentum and Preemption" at the 2026 Prop. 65 Conference on Monday, August 31 in San Francisco, CA.

There is growing tension between California’s Proposition 65 regime and expanding federal chemical regulation, as more states adopt their own rules and businesses face an increasingly fragmented compliance landscape. The speakers will address whether, and to what extent, federal chemical laws preempt state-level warning and disclosure requirements, which could reshape manufacturers’ obligations nationwide. The panel and conference will be held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, 465 California Street, 15th Floor, San Francisco, CA.

More on the Prop. 65 Conference and registration information can be found here.