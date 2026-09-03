Understanding the Representations and Warranties Insurance – Director and Officer Intersection: Navigating Overlap, Coverage Transitions, and Director and Officer Exposure

Business Law Fall Meeting 2026

Grand B, Ballroom Level, East Tower

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Presented By: Director and Officer Liability

The panel will provide a foundational overview of RWI and D&O insurance and discuss the intersection of RWI and D&O coverage, focusing on where deal related risk overlaps, where coverage transitions, and where exposure can unexpectedly shift from transaction insurance to management liability.

Panelists will explore how the same underlying facts can trigger parallel claims, including breach, misrepresentation, and fraud allegations, and what directors and officers should understand about coverage, exclusions, and post-closing exposure after the deal closes.