BTI Recognizes Rachel Saltzman as 2026 Client Service All-Star

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to share that partner Rachel Saltzman was honored as a 2026 Client Service All-Star by BTI Consulting Group. She joins a select group of lawyers identified as client service leaders by corporate counsel at the world’s leading organizations. This marks the 15th year in which one or more Hunton lawyers have been named to BTI’s All-Stars list.

BTI conducts the longest-running independent study to find and celebrate the attorneys top legal decision-makers say deliver the absolute best client service. BTI’s research reveals that “attorneys who deliver the best client service” are delivered by their clients as practical, savvy, one step ahead, and possessing a deep working understanding of their clients’ business and culture.

Saltzman is highly sought-after among major multinational corporates for her wealth of expertise in environmental compliance and risk management. As a former EPA enforcement attorney and corporate EHS chief, Saltzman assists clients with environmental matters covering a full range of corporate operations and product stewardship. Her clients recognize her as a strategic business partner and an effective advocate in regulatory agency negotiations. She is a thought leader across the environmental landscape, speaking and publishing frequently on such topics as climate reporting, extended producer responsibility, and chemical compliance.

The full list of 2026 BTI Client Service All-Stars can be viewed here.