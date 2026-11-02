Florida Trend’s 2026 Florida 500 Includes Partner Juan C. Enjamio

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Partner Juan C. Enjamio has been included in Florida Trend magazine’s 2026 Florida 500 (FL500), an annual list that recognizes the 500 most influential business leaders in Florida. The FL500 aims to highlight individuals who have made significant impacts in various sectors, including business, government, education, and nonprofit organizations. With less than fifty lawyers chosen for the FL500, Enjamio was selected as an industry leader who invests in his community and contributes to the state’s growth and advancement.

As a partner in the firm’s Labor & Employment Team in the Miami office, Enjamio represents domestic and international clients in discrimination and harassment lawsuits, wage and hour collective actions, enforcement of non-competition agreements, and unfair labor practices cases. He also counsels domestic and international clients on employment, labor, and commercial issues.

Committed to giving back, Enjamio spearheaded the firm’s First-Generation Pathway program in Miami that led to the establishment of a scholarship for outstanding first-generation law students and he leads local mentoring initiatives. Enjamio also serves on the board of St. John Bosco Leadership and Learning Center.

The full FL500 list and detailed profiles of the honorees are available on Florida Trend's website.