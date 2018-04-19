Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Bicoastal Real Estate Practice Expansion with Addition of Partners Jane Hinton and Jonathan Kurry

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (formerly Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon) is pleased to announce that the firm is expanding its real estate practice with the addition of partners Jane Hinton in Los Angeles and Jonathan Z. Kurry in Miami. Hinton was previously a partner at Akerman and Kurry was a shareholder at GrayRobinson and former general counsel of Turnberry.

“Jane and Jonathan’s respective practices are the ideal complement to our national practice, and we are thrilled to broaden the services we provide to our clients on both sides of the country,” said Carl F. Schwartz, co-chair of the firm’s global real estate practice. Howard E. Schreiber, who also co-chairs the practice, added: “Their experience adds to the depth of our capabilities in the real estate sector for clients across the US and for those abroad looking to establish business here.”

Hinton brings a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions with European and global banking roots. She represents investors, financial institutions, investment funds and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions nationwide. Her work encompasses all aspects of real estate transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing and portfolio property management, with a particular focus on structuring debt and equity transactions. She is experienced in all types of asset classes, including office, construction, retail, mixed-use, hotels and resorts, multifamily and industrial.

Kurry has more than 25 years of experience assisting clients in the development, financing, leasing, operation and sale of real estate, most notably in the retail and hospitality industries. He handles a wide range of real estate projects, including structuring complex joint ventures, public-private partnerships and community development districts. He also provides family offices and high net-worth clients with “outside general counsel” services.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth real estate group of over 100 real estate and finance lawyers advises clients on matters relating to the full spectrum of commercial, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality and mixed-use properties. The firm’s lawyers are consistently recognized by publications such as Chambers USA and Legal 500 as leaders in the fields of real estate, real estate finance and construction law.