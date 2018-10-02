Hunton Andrews Kurth Named Dallas Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has been named Dallas Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, a joint project of the Dallas Bar Association and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

The firm received the award at this year’s Pro Bono Awards Celebration, at which DVAP recognized extraordinary service in support of programs for people in need in the Dallas community. The firm’s lawyers, paralegals and staff donated nearly 4,000 hours to pro bono programs in the Dallas community, including Small Business Clinics, the Veterans Clinics, the Wills Clinic at The Senior Source and St. Philips School and Community Center.

In addition to the top law firm award, two Hunton Andrews Kurth associates also received accolades: Fawaz Bham, who serves on the firm’s Pro Bono Committee, was recognized as One of DVAP’s Finest, and Louis M. Stahl was named Outstanding Clinic Attorney Volunteer for his leadership and service for DVAP’s Veterans Clinic.

“Our lawyers are dedicated to Hunton Andrews Kurth’s longtime tradition of pro bono service," said Patrick E. Mitchell, managing partner of the firm’s Dallas office. "We are honored by this recognition for our commitment to help those in need in the Dallas region."

Hunton Andrews Kurth is proud of its community service and leadership among law firms in the United States, where the firm’s tradition of pro bono service is well recognized. At the end of the firm’s fiscal year on March 31, 2018, the firm had donated more than 40,000 pro bono hours to underserved communities. This represented more than 4 percent of the firm’s gross billable hours and commemorates 24 continuous years of meeting or exceeding the Pro Bono Institute’s Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge of donating at least 3 percent of the firm’s annual billable hours to pro bono service.