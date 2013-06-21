Hunton & Williams LLP Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Top Ranked in Legal 500 United States, EMEA Guides

NEW YORK — June 21, 2013 — Hunton & Williams LLP proudly announces that the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice was top-ranked in both The Legal 500 United States and EMEA 2013 guides. This is the fourth consecutive year that the practice was listed in “Tier 1” by The Legal 500 United States.

“We are very pleased that our global privacy and cybersecurity practice has maintained its position as one of the top practices in the world,” said firm Managing Partner Wally Martinez. “We have recently added partner Paul Tiao, who joined us from the FBI, which adds another layer to the depth of the practice.”

In The Legal 500 United States guide, clients praised the practice, saying they “appreciate the team as ‘knowledgeable and responsive with great judgment.’” According to The Legal 500 EMEA, the practice also is well known in the legal arena and excels at advising clients on “big picture” objectives. Global practice group leader Lisa Sotto also was ranked as a leading lawyer and partner Aaron Simpson was highlighted in the US guide for his work on privacy and cybersecurity matters.

Brussels partner Wim Nauwelaerts was recognized for his privacy work by Legal 500 EMEA.