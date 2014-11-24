Hunton & Williams LLP’s Data Protection Practice Lauded by Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK

NEW YORK — November 24, 2014 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice was again recognized by Chambers UK 2015 and The Legal 500 UK 2014 guides, earning Tier 1 rankings. Chambers UK noted that the practice has “strong regulatory experience and the ability to handle global projects, including providing advice on the [proposed] EU General Data Protection Regulation.” Moreover, the firm’s European data protection practice leaders are recognized in the “Star” and “Senior Statesman” categories by Chambers UK, the highest categories of rankings. The head of the firm’s UK privacy and cybersecurity practice Bridget Treacy and senior attorney Rosemary Jay received the top honors of “Star” individuals for data protection.

The practice focuses on all aspects of privacy, data protection, information governance and e-commerce issues for multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors. Over the last seven years, the practice has been recognized by Chambers Global, Chambers UK and Chambers USA as a Tier 1 firm. Computerworld magazine recognized Hunton & Williams as the best global privacy advisor for each of its four surveys, stating that “Hunton & Williams stood head and shoulders above the rest.” Hunton & Williams also was selected for one Fortune 100 client’s 2013 Law Firm Award for its privacy work, noting that the privacy team’s “laser focus on the issues resulted in a flawless execution.”

In Europe, the practice extends beyond legal advice to integrated consulting on corporate privacy risk management, as well as legislative and strategic policy advice, and business consulting on corporate information policy and legal compliance. Together with the firm’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership, lawyers in the practice develop innovative, pragmatic approaches to privacy and data security policy that take into account the requirements of business processes and address the concerns of individuals regarding the protection of their information. More details about the Centre can be found at www.informationpolicycentre.com.