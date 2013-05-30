Hunton & Williams LLP's Global Privacy and Data Security Practice Tops Chambers Rankings

NEW YORK — May 30, 2013 — Hunton & Williams LLP is pleased to announce the firm's global privacy and data security practice again ranked in "Band 1" in 2013 Chambers USA, Chambers Global and Chambers UK.

Global practice group leader Lisa Sotto, who was recently named among The National Law Journal's "The 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America," was recognized in Chambers USA as a "Star" performer, the guide's highest ranking. Sotto was the only privacy lawyer in the U.S. to receive this distinguished ranking. In the same guide, New York partner Aaron Simpson was highlighted for his notable work in advising on global privacy and data security matters.

Chambers UK ranked Bridget Treacy a "Star" performer; she was the only data protection lawyer in the UK who received this distinguished ranking. Treacy serves as the head of the firm's privacy and data security practice in the UK. Former UK Information Commissioner Richard Thomas, who serves as Global Strategy Advisor to the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, the firm's global privacy and information security think tank, was ranked a "Senior Statesman." Rosemary Jay, a lawyer in the practice in London, ranked in "Band 1" in Data Protection.

The firm is also recognized by Chambers Europe as a Band 2 TMT: Information Technology practice, noting Brussels partner Wim Nauwelaerts' experience with and knowledge of EU and international privacy and data protection compliance, data security breaches, and data transfer strategies.cts liability, and privacy and data security.