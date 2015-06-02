Hunton & Williams’ Privacy Practice Receives Global Tier 1 Ranking by Chambers

NEW YORK — June 2, 2015 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice was again ranked in Tier 1 by Chambers & Partners in their 2015 Global and USA guides. Over the last eight years, the firm has been recognized by Chambers Global, Chambers UK and Chambers USA as a Tier 1 firm for privacy and data protection. As noted by Chambers USA the practice lawyers “have established themselves as real leaders in this area.”

Lisa Sotto, head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and managing partner of the New York office, received the top honor of “Star” individual for privacy and data security by Chambers USA, and she was recently named to The National Law Journal’s Outstanding Women Lawyers list, the latest recognition of Sotto’s career and reputation as one of the world’s leading practitioners in privacy and cybersecurity law. The head of the firm’s UK privacy and cybersecurity practice Bridget Treacy and senior attorney Rosemary Jay also received the honor of “Star” individuals for data protection by Chambers UK. Brussels office managing partner, Wim Nauwelaerts, is recognized as a leading privacy practitioner by Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, The Legal 500 (Belgium), and Global Law Experts.

The practice focuses on all aspects of privacy, cybersecurity and information governance issues for multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors. Computerworld magazine recognized Hunton & Williams as the best global privacy advisor for each of its four surveys, stating that “Hunton & Williams stood head and shoulders above the rest.” Hunton & Williams also was selected for one Fortune 100 client’s 2013 Law Firm Award for its privacy work, noting that the privacy team’s “laser focus on the issues resulted in a flawless execution.”

The firm’s privacy practice has extensive experience organizing, managing and coordinating compliance projects with both national and international dimensions. Together with the firm’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership, lawyers in the practice develop innovative, pragmatic approaches to privacy and data security policy that take into account business imperatives and address the concerns of individuals regarding the protection of their information.