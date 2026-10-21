Intellectual Asset Management Names Jeff Dodd to its 2027 Global Leaders List

Hunton partner Jeff C. Dodd was honored in the 2027 edition of IAM Global Leaders. This annual list from Intellectual Asset Management highlights private practice attorneys in the field of patents “who merit special attention – not only because of their expertise and experience related to creating, protecting, managing, transacting, and enforcing critical patent rights, but also for their ability to innovate, inspire, and go above and beyond to deliver value for their clients.”

With more than 40 years’ experience, Dodd helps clients ranging from Fortune 50 companies to emerging businesses with their corporate, intellectual property, and technology transactions. He advises clients concerning IP strategy and monetization, licensing and joint venture transactions, and data security, privacy, and protection issues. Dodd is also the co-author of Modern Licensing Law, which covers all aspects of intellectual property licensing and has become one of the industry’s most respected publications on the topic.

The full 2027 list of IAM Global Leaders can be found here.

About IAM Global Leaders

To qualify for inclusion in IAM Global Leaders, individuals must be ranked in the gold tier of the IAM Patent 1000, the annual directory that identifies the top law and attorney firms and individuals in the world’s most significant patent jurisdictions.