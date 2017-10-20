Kim MacLeod Named Leader in the Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly

Hunton & Williams LLP is pleased to announce that Kim MacLeod, a partner in the firm’s Richmond office, has been named among the 2017 Leaders in the Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly.

Now in its 12th year, “Leaders” are recognized for changing the law, serving the community, changing practice or improving Virginia’s justice system, among other accomplishments. The 2017 honorees will be celebrated at a reception on October 26 at the John Marshall Hotel in Richmond.

MacLeod’s career encompasses all of those qualities. Her practice focuses on advising corporate borrowers in cash-flow and asset-based financings. She serves as the firm’s hiring partner and chair of the firm’s pro bono committee. In addition to her legal practice, MacLeod serves as the President of the Board of Directors of the YWCA Richmond (2016-2018) and is a member of the Board of Directors of Boaz & Ruth. MacLeod was a member of Leadership Metro Richmond’s Class of 2013. She also is a member of the Advisory Board of the Children’s Home Society of Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee. MacLeod was named among Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2010 "Influential Women of Virginia" and Virginia Business’ 2010 Legal Elite (Business Law) and was selected as a “Rising Star” in banking by Virginia Super Lawyers in both 2007 and 2008.