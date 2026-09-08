Los Angeles Business Journal Names Emily Burkhardt Vicente to 2026 Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that partner Emily Burkhardt Vicente was recognized among the 2026 Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ), marking her third time named to the list.

The list honors attorneys recognized as outstanding professionals in the industry by the LABJ, based on their professional achievements, community leadership, milestones, and notable accomplishments throughout the last 12-18 months.

Los Angeles-based Vicente serves as co-chair of the firm’s labor and employment team. An accomplished trial lawyer, she focuses her national practice on complex employment and wage-hour litigation and advice. She has defended some of the largest Fortune 100 companies in high-stakes litigation and is experienced in taking hybrid class and collective action cases to jury trial. Vicente also has a robust unfair competition, misappropriation, and employee raiding practice.

In addition to her litigation practice, Vicente helps employers develop forward-thinking compliance practices that reduce wage and hour disputes and help mitigate other employment-related risks while keeping her client’s business goals firmly in mind. Her clients trust her with their most sensitive, confidential, and bet-the-company matters. She has been ranked both regionally and nationally for her labor and employment contributions by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and Benchmark Litigation.

View the LABJ’s full list of 2026 Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys.