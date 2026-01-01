Abbey Buchholz

Abbey supports Hunton’s federal government relations team as it advises clients on wide-ranging legislative and regulatory developments. Her work spans congressional and federal agency monitoring, policy research, and coalition engagement, with a focus on energy, environmental, privacy, and data security matters.

Abbey works closely with attorneys and clients to develop and implement effective advocacy strategies. She tracks the Federal Register, legislative activity, agency dockets, and rulemaking proceedings, as well as prepares clear and actionable summaries of hearings, briefings, proposed rules, and regulatory actions. She coordinates with industry coalitions on policy and rulemaking matters, helping clients engage effectively in shaping federal regulatory outcomes, and regularly attends meetings on Capitol Hill and with federal agencies alongside clients, supporting their work with policymakers and agency officials. In addition, she conducts factual and legal research using tools such as Bloomberg Law, PACER, and specialized policy news services.

Before joining the firm, Abbey spent nearly three years in the office of US Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA). During her time in Senator Warner’s office, she advanced from Legislative Intern to Correspondence Assistant, managed high-volume constituent communications, produced policy trend analyses for senior staff, and oversaw administrative operations across multiple state offices—experience that grounds her work in the practical realities of federal policymaking.