Overview

Anna advises a diverse range of clients on public finance matters, where she serves as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with tax-exempt and taxable financings.

Affiliations

Professional

  • National Association of Bond Lawyers
  • Women in Public Finance

Education

JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, valedictorian, summa cum laude, Associate Editor, South Texas Law Review, 2026

BA, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 2022

Admissions

Texas

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