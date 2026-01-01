Anna Troell
Associate
Overview
Anna advises a diverse range of clients on public finance matters, where she serves as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with tax-exempt and taxable financings.
Affiliations
Professional
- National Association of Bond Lawyers
- Women in Public Finance
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, valedictorian, summa cum laude, Associate Editor, South Texas Law Review, 2026
BA, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 2022
Admissions
Texas