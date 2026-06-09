Catherine Toner
Overview
Catherine is an Immigration associate, where she focuses on business immigration matters for employers and individuals in highly regulated and international industries. She partners with human resources professionals, global mobility teams, and in-house counsel to design and implement immigration strategies that facilitate the attraction, employment, and retention of global talent, while ensuring full compliance with complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
As a member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Catherine handles a broad range of nonimmigrant visa matters, including H-1B, L-1, TN, E, classifications. She also oversees employment-based permanent residence processes, including PERM, Multinational Managers, and Persons of Extraordinary Ability.
Catherine brings substantial experience advising equestrian athletes and professionals on immigration matters. She has represented individuals of extraordinary ability and internationally recognized athletes for O-1 and P-1 petitions. Her niche practice is informed by extensive industry expertise, allowing her to provide practical and tailored guidance to members of the international equestrian community.
Catherine approaches every matter with a collaborative, solutions-oriented mindset, treating her clients’ business objectives and challenges as her own.
Experience
- Develop employment-based immigration strategies, successfully navigating nonimmigrant visa processes, including H-1B, L-1, TN, E, O-1, and P-1 classifications, and employment.
- Advise and oversee employment-based green card processes, including PERM, EB-1A, and EB-C.
- Assess business priorities and advise corporate clients, global mobility teams, and foreign nationals on immigration options.
- Advise clients on immigration and employment compliance matters, including I-9 audits, reverification, and regulatory updates that support internal controls and risk mitigation.
Affiliations
Professional
- American Immigration Attorneys Association (AILA)
- Member, New York State Bar
- Member, U.S. Equestrian Federation
Insights
Blog Posts
- June 9, 2026Hunton Retail Law Resource
- June 5, 2026Business Immigration Insights
Practice Limited to Federal Immigration Matters
Work Supervised by Adam Rosser, member of the District of Columbia Bar.
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2015
BA, Gettysburg College, 2011
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Spanish