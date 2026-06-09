Catherine Toner

Catherine is an Immigration associate, where she focuses on business immigration matters for employers and individuals in highly regulated and international industries. She partners with human resources professionals, global mobility teams, and in-house counsel to design and implement immigration strategies that facilitate the attraction, employment, and retention of global talent, while ensuring full compliance with complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

As a member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Catherine handles a broad range of nonimmigrant visa matters, including H-1B, L-1, TN, E, classifications. She also oversees employment-based permanent residence processes, including PERM, Multinational Managers, and Persons of Extraordinary Ability.

Catherine brings substantial experience advising equestrian athletes and professionals on immigration matters. She has represented individuals of extraordinary ability and internationally recognized athletes for O-1 and P-1 petitions. Her niche practice is informed by extensive industry expertise, allowing her to provide practical and tailored guidance to members of the international equestrian community.