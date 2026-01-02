Cecilia Kim
Overview
Cecilia focuses on privacy and cybersecurity law, offering comprehensive guidance to clients navigating complex data protection challenges. She manages cybersecurity incident response, including advising on numerous large-scale, high-profile data breaches. Cecilia also proactively supports clients in strengthening their cyber readiness through activities such as tabletop exercises. She counsels organizations on compliance with various US federal and state privacy and data security regulations, including the state comprehensive consumer privacy laws, helping them address issues related to privacy and data protection law, and preparing tailored privacy policies.
Previously, Cecilia served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Jill Mazer-Marino of the US Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of New York.
Experience
- Advises clients across a diverse range of industry sectors (including retail, entertainment, technology, and telecommunications) throughout all phases of cybersecurity incident response, including preparing breach notifications, coordinating with third-party providers such as forensic investigators and threat intelligence specialists, compiling investigative documentation, and handling regulatory follow-up investigations.
- Assists clients in enhancing cyber incident preparedness by facilitating proactive initiatives, including incident response plans and tabletop exercises, and advising on cybersecurity audit requirements.
- Guides clients in building or enhancing privacy compliance frameworks by evaluating federal, state, and international legal obligations and drafting privacy notices, consent processes, and data subject rights request procedures.
- Negotiates complex privacy and data security provisions and indemnities in vendor agreements.
- Advises clients on cross-border data transfer strategies, including the Data Privacy Framework.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Received CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Family Law, 2024
- Named a New York City Bar Association Diversity Fellow, 2023
Insights
Publications
- January 2, 2026Publication
- 2024Publication
Education
- JD, Brooklyn Law School, magna cum laude, 2025
- BA, New York University
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Chinese
- Korean