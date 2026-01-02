Cecilia focuses on privacy and cybersecurity law, offering comprehensive guidance to clients navigating complex data protection challenges. She manages cybersecurity incident response, including advising on numerous large-scale, high-profile data breaches. Cecilia also proactively supports clients in strengthening their cyber readiness through activities such as tabletop exercises. She counsels organizations on compliance with various US federal and state privacy and data security regulations, including the state comprehensive consumer privacy laws, helping them address issues related to privacy and data protection law, and preparing tailored privacy policies.

Previously, Cecilia served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Jill Mazer-Marino of the US Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of New York.