Chazz focuses on legal issues impacting debtors, secured lenders, creditors, trustees, and liquidating trustees. He advises clients on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, as well as related litigation.

Chazz began his career in bankruptcy as a judicial intern to the Honorable Judge John K. Sherwood in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey and as a law clerk to the Honorable Judge Thomas M. Horan in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. While in law school, he received the American Bankruptcy Institute Medal for Excellence in Bankruptcy Studies, given annually to top law students from across the United States who demonstrate excellence in bankruptcy coursework and scholarship.