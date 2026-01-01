Chazz Coleman
Overview
Chazz focuses on legal issues impacting debtors, secured lenders, creditors, trustees, and liquidating trustees. He advises clients on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, as well as related litigation.
Chazz began his career in bankruptcy as a judicial intern to the Honorable Judge John K. Sherwood in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey and as a law clerk to the Honorable Judge Thomas M. Horan in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. While in law school, he received the American Bankruptcy Institute Medal for Excellence in Bankruptcy Studies, given annually to top law students from across the United States who demonstrate excellence in bankruptcy coursework and scholarship.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- In re Nikola Corporation, et al. — Counsel to the Chapter 11 debtor, a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen-electric and battery-electric commercial trucks and energy infrastructure solutions, in connection with the sale of substantially all assets and confirmation of a joint plan of liquidation (District of Delaware).
- In re Steward Health Care System LLC, et al. — Counsel to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General of Massachusetts in the Chapter 11 case of Steward Health Care, the largest private, physician-led health care network (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Spirit Airlines, Inc., et al. — Counsel to AerCap Ireland Limited in connection with the Chapter 11 cases of Spirit Airlines, a leading US airline (Southern District of New York).
Education
LLM, St. John’s University School of Law, 2023
JD, Barry University, Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, 2022
MBA, Lynn University, 2019
BA, Political Science, Florida Memorial University, 2017
Admissions
New York
Texas
Clerkships
US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware