Danielle Schwartz
Associate
Overview
Danielle focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial real estate matters. She represents institutional lenders, private lenders, and borrowers in real estate finance and investment transactions. Danielle also advises purchasers, sellers, and developers in the acquisition, disposition, and development of commercial real estate assets and represents landlords and tenants in the negotiation of office, retail, and industrial leases.
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2024
BA, Lehigh University, 2018
Admissions
New York
Courts
Appellate Division – First Judicial Department, New York