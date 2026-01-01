Overview

Danielle focuses her practice on a broad range of commercial real estate matters. She represents institutional lenders, private lenders, and borrowers in real estate finance and investment transactions. Danielle also advises purchasers, sellers, and developers in the acquisition, disposition, and development of commercial real estate assets and represents landlords and tenants in the negotiation of office, retail, and industrial leases.

Education

JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2024

BA, Lehigh University, 2018

Admissions

New York

Courts

Appellate Division – First Judicial Department, New York

Additional Service Areas

Jump to Page