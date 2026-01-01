Overview

Daven advises clients on public finance law, serving as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with both tax-exempt and taxable financings for a diverse range of clients.

Prior to joining the firm, Daven worked in the real estate group of an international law firm, where she advised clients on commercial leasing, joint ventures, acquisition, disposition, financing, and development of retail, mixed use, warehouse, manufacturing, industrial, multifamily, data centers and office projects.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Atlanta Bar Association
  • Stonewall Bar Association
  • American Bar Association

Education

JD, Emory University School of Law, Executive Managing Editor, Emory Law Journal, 2022

BA, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, magna cum laude, 2019

Admissions

Georgia

