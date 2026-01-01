Daven advises clients on public finance law, serving as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with both tax-exempt and taxable financings for a diverse range of clients.

Prior to joining the firm, Daven worked in the real estate group of an international law firm, where she advised clients on commercial leasing, joint ventures, acquisition, disposition, financing, and development of retail, mixed use, warehouse, manufacturing, industrial, multifamily, data centers and office projects.