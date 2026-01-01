Daven Douglas
Associate
Overview
Daven advises clients on public finance law, serving as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with both tax-exempt and taxable financings for a diverse range of clients.
Prior to joining the firm, Daven worked in the real estate group of an international law firm, where she advised clients on commercial leasing, joint ventures, acquisition, disposition, financing, and development of retail, mixed use, warehouse, manufacturing, industrial, multifamily, data centers and office projects.
Affiliations
Professional
- Atlanta Bar Association
- Stonewall Bar Association
- American Bar Association
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, Executive Managing Editor, Emory Law Journal, 2022
BA, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, magna cum laude, 2019
Admissions
Georgia