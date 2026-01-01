Eddie Michel
Associate
Overview
Eddie delivers strategic counsel to developers, lenders, investors, and property owners across the full property lifecycle, with a focus on digital infrastructure and data center assets. He regularly structures and negotiates debt financings, site acquisitions, building contracts, commercial leases, and asset sales.
During law school, Eddie was elected President of the Student Bar Association and served as Assistant Articles Editor of the South Texas Law Review.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Assisted in the representation of institutional multifamily investor in the acquisition of multiple Class A multifamily/mixed use apartment complexes valued between $100-250 million across key United States markets in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. Assisted same client in securing a $500 million revolving credit facility that enabled the successful closing and refinancing of over $1 billion in property value through portfolio acquisitions and refinancing transactions.
- Assisted in the representation of a retail client in a more than 185,000-square-foot acquisition of a shopping center in Texas from a global institutional asset management firm and funding of a $40.5 million loan from a national insurance company.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2026
- Selected One to Watch for Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024–2025.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association Real Estate Section
- Urban Land Institute (ULI)
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, cum laude, 2022
BS, Louisiana State University, 2018
Admissions
Texas