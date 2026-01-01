Elizabeth Clinch
Associate
Overview
Elizabeth focuses her practice on the structuring, development, and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. She advises clients on complex financing arrangements, with an emphasis on utility-scale renewable energy projects.
Prior to joining Hunton, Elizabeth was an international program specialist in the US Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program, where she worked on the Power Africa Initiative and with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, providing technical support to governments in developing their energy and mineral resources through commercial investments.
Experience
- Representing multiple financial institutions with respect to their tax equity investments in utility scale solar, BESS, and wind energy generation projects on an individual and a portfolio basis.
- Advising a developer on the development of multiple solar and BESS and gas-fired generation facilities that will supply energy to mini-grids in The Bahamas.
- Advising a multilateral development bank on the development of multiple utility-scale generation projects.
Education
JD, American University Washington College of Law, summa cum laude, 2025
BS, University of Denver, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia