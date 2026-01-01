Elizabeth focuses her practice on the structuring, development, and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. She advises clients on complex financing arrangements, with an emphasis on utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Prior to joining Hunton, Elizabeth was an international program specialist in the US Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program, where she worked on the Power Africa Initiative and with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, providing technical support to governments in developing their energy and mineral resources through commercial investments.