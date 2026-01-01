Overview

Elizabeth counsels financial institutions, borrowers, REITs, private businesses, and development companies on sophisticated real estate transactions and strategic matters that include the purchase and sale of assets, debt and equity financings, joint venture arrangements, corporate matters, leasing, and restructurings. She has experience across the commercial and office project, multifamily community, and affordable housing property sectors.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Dallas Association of Young Lawyers

Education

JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, 2022

BA, Louisiana State University, 2019

Admissions

Texas

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