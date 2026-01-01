Elizabeth Veale Todd
Associate
Overview
Elizabeth counsels financial institutions, borrowers, REITs, private businesses, and development companies on sophisticated real estate transactions and strategic matters that include the purchase and sale of assets, debt and equity financings, joint venture arrangements, corporate matters, leasing, and restructurings. She has experience across the commercial and office project, multifamily community, and affordable housing property sectors.
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, 2022
BA, Louisiana State University, 2019
Admissions
Texas