Geoffrey Cole
Overview
Geoff assists clients in all aspects of litigation, from initial case assessment through motion practice and appeal. He advises on employment and labor matters, higher education disputes, trademark and insurance defense, premises liability, and municipal liability and police misconduct claims. His clients have ranged from local nonprofits to institutions of higher education, in matters before state agencies, state courts, and federal courts.
Geoff drafts dispositive motions, substantive pleadings, discovery requests, and appellate materials, and counsels clients on practical risks revealed by document review and early discovery. He brings the perspective of two years clerking on the Rhode Island Supreme Court, where he analyzed appeals and prepared draft opinions. He uses the appellate judgment he gained in that court to build records and prepare arguments designed to hold up on review.
Before joining the firm, Geoff served as judicial law clerk to the Honorable Melissa A. Long of the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He drafted pre-argument memoranda analyzing procedural, factual, and legal issues in civil and criminal appeals, prepared draft opinions and separate writings following oral argument, and managed the editing, fact checking, cite checking, and circulation of writings in advance of publication. He also collaborated with Justice Long on an academic article concerning state constitutional law and on an essay concerning the Rhode Island Constitution.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Obtained dismissal of a complaint of discrimination filed against a law firm client before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
- Drafted dispositive motions, substantive pleadings, and discovery requests for clients ranging from local nonprofits to institutions of higher education in matters before state agencies, state courts, and federal courts.
- Prepared draft opinions, separate writings, and pre-argument memoranda in civil and criminal appeals before the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
- Analyzed document productions and initial disclosures to identify key documents and potential litigation risks.
- Drafted memoranda in matters involving trademark law, insurance defense, premises liability, police misconduct, municipal liability under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act, and employment law.
- Oversaw document review and production in both plaintiff- and defense-side matters.
- Presented on annual updates to state and federal labor and employment law during webinars of up to 200 attendees.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Massachusetts Bar Association
- Member, Rhode Island Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- August 30, 2026
- April 14, 2026Publication
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2024
BA, Dickinson College, cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Massachusetts
Rhode Island
Clerkships
Rhode Island Supreme Court