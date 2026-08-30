Geoff assists clients in all aspects of litigation, from initial case assessment through motion practice and appeal. He advises on employment and labor matters, higher education disputes, trademark and insurance defense, premises liability, and municipal liability and police misconduct claims. His clients have ranged from local nonprofits to institutions of higher education, in matters before state agencies, state courts, and federal courts.

Geoff drafts dispositive motions, substantive pleadings, discovery requests, and appellate materials, and counsels clients on practical risks revealed by document review and early discovery. He brings the perspective of two years clerking on the Rhode Island Supreme Court, where he analyzed appeals and prepared draft opinions. He uses the appellate judgment he gained in that court to build records and prepare arguments designed to hold up on review.

Before joining the firm, Geoff served as judicial law clerk to the Honorable Melissa A. Long of the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He drafted pre-argument memoranda analyzing procedural, factual, and legal issues in civil and criminal appeals, prepared draft opinions and separate writings following oral argument, and managed the editing, fact checking, cite checking, and circulation of writings in advance of publication. He also collaborated with Justice Long on an academic article concerning state constitutional law and on an essay concerning the Rhode Island Constitution.