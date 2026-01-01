Isabel Rodriguez
Associate
Overview
Isabel counsels a diverse range of real estate clients, including financial institutions, borrowers, REITs, private businesses, and development companies, on sophisticated transactions and strategic matters that span the purchase and sale of assets, debt and equity financings, joint venture arrangements, leasing, and restructurings. She has experience across numerous property sectors, including commercial and office projects, multifamily communities, and affordable housing.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, cum laude, Order of the Barons, Houston Law Review, 2026
BA, Rhodes College, cum laude, 2022
Admissions
Texas