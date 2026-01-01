With valuable knowledge gained both in-house and in private practice, Jason regularly advises a variety of clients on a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including related to their hospitality, retail, multifamily, health care, industrial, and mixed-use developments. He has substantial experience representing buyers, sellers, and developers in complex acquisitions, dispositions, and development projects.

Earlier in his career, Jason was a judicial intern to the Honorable Andrew S. Hanen in Texas.