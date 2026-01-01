Jason Antrican
Overview
With valuable knowledge gained both in-house and in private practice, Jason regularly advises a variety of clients on a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including related to their hospitality, retail, multifamily, health care, industrial, and mixed-use developments. He has substantial experience representing buyers, sellers, and developers in complex acquisitions, dispositions, and development projects.
Earlier in his career, Jason was a judicial intern to the Honorable Andrew S. Hanen in Texas.
Experience
- Represented a leading developer of retail shopping centers in all stages of acquisition, development, financing, and disposition of projects in Texas and several other states.
- Represented a client in the $2.4 billion acquisition of a net lease retail portfolio of 772 properties from a REIT.
- Represented a client in over $1.5 billion in mortgage financing secured by multifamily properties located throughout the United States.
- Represented a joint venture in connection with a program agreement that provided the client with the exclusive opportunity to invest up to $800 million in Class A multifamily projects in target markets.
- Represented a leading United States operator of micro hospitals in the acquisition, development, and leasing of real property and medical office buildings throughout the country.
- Represented a client in an $81.1 million acquisition of 21 heavy equipment dealerships.
- Represented a client in a $45 million sale of a 215-unit multifamily residential project in Texas.
- Represented a client in the acquisition of a portfolio of 47 polished-casual restaurants located throughout the United States for $40 million.
- Represented a client in the development and sale of a luxury high-rise condominium project.
- Represented the owner in the sale of a retail center to a publicly traded REIT.
- Represented a “big data” analytics company in the negotiation and documentation of a joint market development agreement with a multinational consulting firm.
- Represented a fast food franchisee in the acquisition and development of multiple parcels of real property.
- Represented a church organization in the purchase of a retreat and conference facilities in the Houston area.
Education
MBA, University of Oxford, Distinction, 2017
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Articles Editor, Virginia Journal of Criminal Law, 2011
MSc, Policy Studies and International & European Politics, University of Edinburgh, 2007
BA, Political Economy, Tulane University, magna cum laude, 2004
Admissions
Texas